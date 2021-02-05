The Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton is selling special cards for Valentine’s Day to help raise awareness about sexual consent.

The cards are available through the not-for-profit’s website, and are available for a pack of four for $20. The price includes shipping.

“Real love means making sure you have consent for the person that you’re with,” said Mary Jane James of SACE.

“There can be no sexual relationship without consent, and in fact without consent any sexual relationship that you have is actually a sexual assault.”

James said the cards are also an important fundraiser for the organization, which has lost many of its fundraising opportunities because of the pandemic, while the need for services is up.

A portion of the proceeds from the cards will also be donated to Native Counselling Services of Canada to coincide with the annual memorial walk for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on Feb. 14.