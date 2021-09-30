'I hope they find them all,' Hundreds gather for truth and reconciliation in downtown Barrie

Dozens of tiny shoes remain on the steps at Barrie's spirit catcher as a reminder of the hundreds of little lives lost at Canadian residential schools.

On Thursday, those shoes were the focus as hundreds of people, most in orange shirts with the words 'Every Child Matters,' who made their way to the shore of Kempenfelt Bay, joining thousands across the country to mark the first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

"We are honouring the residential school survivors and remembering the little babies and children who didn't make it home," said Barrie Native Friendship Centre (BNFS) Akwe:go coordinator Malorie Gerrard.

Events in Barrie began at 6 a.m., with a Sunrise Ceremony and the lighting of the Sacred Fire, ending with an 'Every Child Matters' walk through the downtown core.

"It's so important, especially with what's been going on over the summer and all of our little babies that have been found," says Gerrard.

"It's a day to remember, it's a day to honour, but it's also a day to educate and to raise awareness for what's gone on in their past and what's continuing to go on today."

BNFS was on hand to help educate anyone who may have had any questions about the residential schools, while the Barrie Public Library helped tell the story of Phylis Webstad and the history behind the orange shirt.

However, someone in attendance who knew all too well what the residential schools were was Valerie Beaucage of Nipissing First Nation, a survivor who told her story for the first time ever.

"My dad and my sisters went to Spanish school in Ontario that makes me the first generation," Beaucage told those surrounding the spirit catcher, as she teared up reading the words she'd written about her experience.

"I am also a survivor of Grandview Training School," which was a school for girls in Galt, Ontario.

For the next twenty minutes, she described what she had gone through, from being hosed down naked to witnessing the abuse of fellow classmates.

When referring to the children whose bodies were found on the lands of former residential schools earlier this year, Beaucage said, "The spirits had told me I only have one tear on one side of my eye; when they're all found, I'll cry, and I hope they find them all."

Ceremonies like the one in downtown Barrie were also held across the region, including in Midland, Orillia, and Innisfil.

If you are a former residential school student in distress or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.