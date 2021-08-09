'I hope this isn’t the start of a trend': Waterloo Region gun violence fuels calls for long-term action

After a rash of shootings in Waterloo Region over the past several weeks, experts say more needs to be done at the community level to prevent a surge in violent crime.

So far this year, there have been 10 shootings in the region, with five coming since July.

"I hope this isn't the start of a trend," said Michael Parkinson with the Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council.

Parkinson says neighbourhood access to recreation programs for young people to provide sports and arts as an outlet is an important step and offers the chance for young people to "engage in a different lifestyle."

"We want to support community centres and we want to promote engagement between citizens, getting to know your neighbour and reaching out because it's true what they say, that it takes a village to raise a child and that's where we are and that's where the benefit is in reducing not only gun-related violence but all other forms of crime," he said.

Parkison said it's a long-term solution that will pay off in the future, adding these programs need sustainable funding.

Meanwhile, Kitchener's Mayor is calling for immediate funding from both the province and the feds to tackle violent crime.

"Often when these investments are made, they're focused around Toronto and the GTA," Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in an interview over the weekend. "The reality is these types of crimes are increasingly moving westward toward our region, so we need that support."

Jeremy Horne, director of Adventure for Change, says building relationships in the community is another important component.

"Funding would be useful, but I don't know about helping with crime. Funding is necessary to build meaningful prevention programs, meaningful relationships so crime doesn't happen," he said

Horne also works with summer program coordinators to run recreation programs and activities for youth and also provide access to mentoring.

"I see first-hand how building relationships and having support from the community can definitely have an effect on how you behave and the places you decide to go and people you decide to hang out with," said program coordinator Danielle Weber.