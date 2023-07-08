'I hope to inspire everybody': Charity runner halfway through 10 marathons in 10 days

A Victoria marathon runner completed her fifth marathon in as many days on Friday with a goal of completing 10 in a row by next Wednesday.

Her name is Yana Hempler, and last year she suffered from a debilitating illness that doctors could not diagnose.

She wasn’t able to feel her extremities, she had trouble walking and balance issues and dizzy spells had become common--all taking a major toll on her mental wellbeing.

She now hopes to raise $1 million through a series of fundraisers for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

“When you’re dealing with difficult situations in life it may feel hopeless,” said Hempler. “I want you to know that there is hope and I hope to inspire everybody who is going through something difficult to never give up.”

This is Hempler’s third fundraiser. She has already raised a little more than $90,000 for the foundation. That money will go towards purchasing vital equipment for the region’s hospital and support mental illness initiatives.

“To know that she is still out there passionately fundraising for us and being a champion, not just for fundraising but for our cause, it means so much to our entire fundraising team and all of the caregivers in our hospitals,” said Danielle Milligan, Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s manager of events and annual giving.

Hempler will continue to run a four kilometre loop on the Galloping Goose trail near Uptown Shopping Center every day until her tenth marathon has been completed.

She’s encouraging people to come out and run with her in order to help support her cause.