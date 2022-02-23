'I hope we can watch them play': Parents anxious to know whether they can watch high school sports after March 1

There seems to be more questions than answers when it comes to the future of vaccine and capacity mandates in the London, Ont. region.

The province says vaccine requirements and capacity limits will be dropped come March 1.

However, it’s unclear whether the City of London or the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) will follow suit.

The only cheering in a high school gym these days comes from the few players on the bench.

It’s been close to two years since spectators have been allowed in.

“It's kind of disappointing not to be able to see all these kids,” says Bob Vigars, the parent of a grade 12 basketball player at Central Elgin Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas, Ont.Saunders Sabres Basketball player Isaias Martinez can’t wait for family and friends to be able to see him play in London.

“Having fans boosts our team and when we hear them we play harder,” says Martinez. “We play better defense, and it’s more exciting to know we have support”.

However it’s unclear whether TVDSB will choose to allow spectators for both high school games and community use.

They will have conversation with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) and senior administration before coming to a conclusion.

“No decision has been made at this point,” says TVDSB’s Christine Giannacopoulos, superintendent of education

“I do anticipate that certainly spectator activities will likely be something that will be reasonable to move forward with as long as masking continues to be in place and as long as we continue to encourage people to get vaccinated,” says Dr. Alex Summers, acting medical officer of health for MLHU.While some parents aren’t able to watch their kids compete, others who have children in high school hockey, which Is played in city-owned facilities, can attend with proof of vaccination.

The city also hasn’t decided how they it proceed come March 1.

“The city of London throughout the pandemic has followed provincial and local health direction, and plan to continue to do so, just waiting for provincial regulation details to be released for the March 1 date,” the city said in a statement.

For those anxious to see their kids play like Vigars, he’s hoping the mandates come to an end next week.

“The London Knights can have 4,500 people in their building and you can't walk into a Thames Valley or a London District Catholic school board gym to watch volleyball, basketball or whatever, and that confuses me,” says Vigars.

“Hopefully as parents and relatives we can get in there and watch our kids play next week before the season and their high school careers end.”