'I hunt things in Saskatchewan': WWE star Brock Lesnar shouts out home province

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar gave a shout-out to his home province of Saskatchewan on Friday night.

During the WWE SmackDown, Lesnar used his Saskatchewan connection to intimidate his opponent -- Sami Zayn.

“I live in Saskatchewan, yes I am from Canada,” Lesnar said. “I hunt things in Saskatchewan, I kill things in Saskatchewan. I eat things in Saskatchewan.”

Is Brock Lesnar the new spokesperson for Tourism Saskatchewan? pic.twitter.com/D7KzdN3FKF

The mixed martial artist turned wrestler grew up in South Dakota but now calls Maryfield, Sask. home.