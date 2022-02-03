'I just can't believe it': B.C. teen killed in England, suspect in custody

A man has been charged with murder in Essex, England, after a 19-year-old woman from B.C. was killed, police in that city say.

Police said Ashley Wadsworth, who is from Vernon, died at a home in Chelmsford, which is about two hours northeast of London. Officers were called about a disturbance at the home at about 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Wadsworth died at the scene. Jack Sepple, 23, was charged with murder, police said.

In court, it was heard that police claimed they found the defendant in bed on his phone and Wadsworth bleeding under the covers next to him.

A long-time friend of Wadsworth said the two had met about five years ago on social media and this was the first time she had flown to visit him in England.

The friend said Wadsworth originally planned to stay in the U.K. for six months but rescheduled her flight to return Thursday, cutting the trip short by a few months.

A woman named Helen, who lives two doors down from the home where the victim was found, said she spoke to Wadsworth that morning and was told there had been an argument.

"I just can't believe it. I just can't," Helen told CTV News. "Every time I shut my eyes I see her dead."

Helen said she went out for the day after speaking to Wadsworth.

"Her sister's in pieces," she said. "My heart goes out to her family."

In a tribute shared to CTV News, her sister, Hailey, called Wadsworth an angel and described their close relationship.

"You cared so much for your family. You always put us first," she wrote to her sister. "We were so close and grew up together and spent almost every day of our lives together. I don't think I almost ever went a day without talking to you. I love you so much. I'll never stop missing you."

Her sister praised Wadsworth's adventurous side, saying she spoke three languages and loved to travel.

Friends are also sharing tributes online, describing a bubbly young woman who was full of life.

"She must be one of the nicest and most down-to-earth people I know," Kaillah Dizon, who met Wadsworth in high school, told CTV News in an interview. "She is genuine, caring, honest and funny.

"I'm completely heartbroken. Very devastated to hear this tragic news…I can't believe she's gone."

Few details have been released by police, but Sepple was scheduled to appear in court again Friday.

With files from CTV News' Daniele Hamamdjian in Chelmsford and The Canadian Press