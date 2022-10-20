'I just fell in love with it': Regina firefighter taking home accolades in international 'FireFit' competitions

A Regina firefighter spent the last couple of months competing in – and winning – FireFit competitions across North America.

Kerry Gardner participated in his first FireFit challenge in Regina in August and has since set his sights on the world stage.

The FireFit challenge consists of a course designed with tasks a firefighter would experience in their line of work and tests physical and cardiovascular strength.

“As soon as I did the first competition here in Regina I just fell in love with it,” Gardner said.

He recently traveled to Utah to participate in The Firefighter Combat Challenge, competing against firefighters from all over the world.

Gardner ran the course in 1:40.4 seconds which was good enough for second place in his age category.

“For me to go down there and on my first try very excited, very proud and I am looking forward to future success,” Gardner said.

In a matter of months, Gardner has accumulated more than seven medals in the sport including succeeding in the “Lions Den” challenge while in Utah.

“Each age category has a pre-determined time that you have to get under and then you get into the lions den group,” Gardner said. “So for my age category it is under two minutes and 30 seconds.”

Gardner said the Lions Den is one of the highest personal achievements a firefighter in the sport can achieve.

“You get a jacket, you get a certificate, you get a coin, and of course you’re honoured with a dinner and stuff at the next world (championship) next year in Florida,” Gardner said.

On top of the Lions Den honours, Gardner also has his eyes set on a gold medal at the 2023 world championships.

“It is one of those awards that you can go for like a personal thing, but the highest of course is to win and get a world championship right?” Gardner said. “So this year I came in second for my first year but I’m pushing for first next year.”

Gardner said he was initially reluctant to sign up and help when FireFit Canada came to Regina in August. It took some convincing from his wife Joy Banfield.

“I am like ‘you should absolutely go do it.’ He goes to the gym all the time, keeps himself in good shape, loves to meet people, and he loves sports,” said Banfield.

Gardner said he plans to compete in FireFit challenges until he no longer can.

“Now he has the bug, I can assure you next year his goal is to be number one,” Banfield said.

“I have totally fallen in love with it and I am going to continue doing it every year until I can’t do it anymore,” Gardner said.

The FireFit challenge tests your physical and mental strength.

“Until you first do it, you really do not understand how gruelling it is and how physically fit you have to be to actually do the race,” Gardner said.

Aside from staying fit, there are many benefits of competing in the challenge.

“Physical and mental health is important in the fire service and they go hand in hand,” deputy chief of operations Gord Hewitt said. “That is one of the reasons why we advocate for an event like this.”

FireFit Canada will be coming back to Regina in 2023 with a tentative date of June 17 and 18.