'I just get there one day at a time': Saskatoon grandmother celebrates a 100-year birthday

A great-grandmother living in saskatoon is celebrating a big milestone birthday by doing what she loves - bowling. Simone Kuckartz hits the century mark on Sunday.

“I feel alright. It’s just another day, another year,” Kuckartz told CTV News.

She stays in her own lane and doesn’t think too much about the 10-decade milestone.

“How does it feel to be this old? I tell them, I just get there one day at a time,” she says.

They’re celebrating her birthday at Eastview Bowl where she spends her Monday afternoons, surrounded by friends.

Her granddaughter passes her the bowling balls, but she throws them on her own and says she still gets a few strikes now and then. The 100-year-old is not afraid of much, according to her granddaughter, not even technology.

“Any time of the day or nighttime, and she’ll send me a video or text message and she’s on Facebook,” Angele Kostyk told CTV News.

The birthday girl enjoys shopping and got a new outfit for the big occasion. She always wears a skirt to bowling.

Kuckartz still travels on a plane to see family in BC or Ontario and she’s lived through two pandemics. She remembers her uncle helping with medication during the Spanish Flu pandemic in the 1920s. Having had all her COVID-19 shots and boosters, she’s proud that she hasn’t gotten the current sickness yet.

She has 116 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren combined.

“She’s amazing. She’s loved by all of us of course. The way she remembers all of our birthdays or anniversaries and our names."

Kuckartz admits she gets tired of being asked what her secret to a long life is but does admit chocolate is her favourite foods and she doesn’t spend much time worrying about eating certain healthy foods.

“I eat anything,” she says.

Kostyk even remembers a trip they took, walking to Market Mall to get her fix.

“She bought $67 worth of chocolate, and I had my two chocolate bars,” Kostyk said.

At 100 years old, Kuckartz is the oldest member of the seniors' bowling league, the next oldest is only 93. She remembers being a young lady in her twenties and thinking forty was old.

“So when I hit 40 I thought that was terrible. Then after that I’m used to it now. It doesn’t matter.”

A big weekend of celebration is planned with family and friends, according to Kostyk who has no doubt the guest of honour will not be tired in the least.

“It will be midnight and I’ll be ready for bed. She can stay up later than I can,” Kostyk said.

It’s expected Kuckartz will be back at her bowling league Monday like every other week because that’s just how she rolls.