'I just kind of push through': Kitchener man runs 1,500 days in a row – rain or shine

It took Scott Thomson just over four years to run 1,500 days in a row and he has no plans on stopping any time soon.

“I’ll probably regret this, to an extent, when I’m 80. But, you know, it’s enjoyable,” the 43-year-old Kitchener man said.

Thomson runs 5 kilometres everyday – no matter the weather or any injury or illness.

“In extreme weather, if it’s super hot, I tend to run pre-7 a.m. In the winter when it’s -20 C, I’m just out on the street,” he said. “I’ve run with a sprained ankle. I’ve run with a partially torn hamstring. My right foot currently is in a whole lot of pain. I just kind of push through.”

Thomson considered himself a regular runner for years but he really started taking it seriously in 2017 after his mom passed away. Running ended up being a form of therapy – and still is.

“I focus on anything that’s kind of driving me crazy during the day and I kind of just work things through. I like that release. By the time I’m done, I usually feel in a better mental health space,” he said.

In 2019, he suffered a brain hemorrhage and had to be hospitalized for more than a month. After that, he went from recovery to running spree and his streak began at the end of that year.

His most-travelled trail is Kitchener’s Iron Horse Trail, but he isn’t picky and will take his run wherever he goes.

“We’ve gone to Mexico or New York City. Just trying different paths to take. It’s just a nice way to see the city,” he said.

His family has been supporting him every step of the way. After his 1500th run, his family held a hand-made sign and cheered him on.

“I know how hard it is to get the run done and I’m just really amazed that four plus years later, he’s still going strong,” said his spouse, Melanie Hains.

The daily run has become part of his regular routine and he appreciates his family for understanding and encouraging him.

“I hope he sticks with it because it would take some sort of catastrophe in our life to stop the streak at this point,” Hains said.

Thomson said each run usually takes about 27 minutes, depending on the weather and any injuries. He said all he needs for a good run is some music, a decent pair of shoes that he has to replace regularly, and the road ahead to keep the streak alive.