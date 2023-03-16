'I just looked at her in disbelief': Windsor-Tecumseh sisters win $1-million Lotto 6/49 prize
Sisters from the Windsor area are making plans to share and spend their $1-million lottery win.
Kerry Howling of Tecumseh and Jacqueline Walsh of Windsor won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on Feb. 8.
The sisters said they have been playing the lottery together for two and a half years.
“I was checking our tickets one morning while have a coffee, comparing the winning numbers to ours and it looked like we won something big,” said Howling while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “I took my glasses off to clean them because I didn’t believe my eyes.”
When Howling shared the news with Walsh, they could barely speak to each other because they were in such shock.
“I just looked at her in disbelief,” said Walsh.
The sisters plan to share with their sons, go on a trip and plan a party to celebrate.
“It’s surreal,” said Howling.
“We just feel so blessed. It’s a lot to process,” said Walsh.
Lotto 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.
The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Manning Road in Tecumseh.
-
Police looking for man after he removes tracking braceletCalgary police are looking for a man they believe removed his tracking bracelet before he could be sentenced in relation to a homicide.
-
Dog who tested positive for opioids won't be returned to owner, B.C. tribunal rulesA dog who tested positive for opioids, cocaine and amphetamines after being seized from a social housing property in Vancouver will not be returned to her owner, a B.C. tribunal has ruled.
-
Vancouver makes TIME Magazine's list of 50 greatest places to visitVancouver has made TIME Magazine's list of the world's greatest places to visit in 2023.
-
Victoria moving ahead with new single-use container bylawThe City of Victoria is looking to introduce a new bylaw intended to curb the amount of single-use items used by businesses in the municipality.
-
Regina man bit by police dog following break and enterA Regina man was bit by a police dog following a break and enter at a home early Thursday morning.
-
Mount Royal women's hockey team knocks off top-ranked Toronto in U Sports quarter finalAthena Hauck set up two third-period goals that proved to be pivotal as the Mount Royal Cougars women's hockey team knocked off the top seeded Toronto Varsity Blues 3-2 Thursday at the first quarter final of the 2023 U Sports Women's Hockey Championships in Montreal.
-
Medical emergency closes three Coquitlam SkyTrain stations, riders told to brace for delaysSkyTrain service was suspended on the Millennium Line in Coquitlam Thursday afternoon due to a medical emergency, and riders are being told to brace for significant delays.
-
George Brown College investigating after guest speaker reportedly used N-word in classGeorge Brown College has launched an investigation after a guest speaker reportedly used a racial slur during a class.
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.