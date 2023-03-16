'I just looked at her in disbelief': Windsor-Tecumseh sisters win $1-million Lotto 6/49 prize

Sisters from the Windsor area are making plans to share and spend their $1-million lottery win.

Kerry Howling of Tecumseh and Jacqueline Walsh of Windsor won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on Feb. 8.

The sisters said they have been playing the lottery together for two and a half years.

“I was checking our tickets one morning while have a coffee, comparing the winning numbers to ours and it looked like we won something big,” said Howling while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “I took my glasses off to clean them because I didn’t believe my eyes.”

When Howling shared the news with Walsh, they could barely speak to each other because they were in such shock.

“I just looked at her in disbelief,” said Walsh.

The sisters plan to share with their sons, go on a trip and plan a party to celebrate.

“It’s surreal,” said Howling.

“We just feel so blessed. It’s a lot to process,” said Walsh.

Lotto 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Manning Road in Tecumseh.