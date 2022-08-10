'I just love learning': Some Edmonton students return to the classroom

Students at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School returned to class on Wednesday.

The school offers a year-round schooling program that breaks up the school year by shortening the summer break, but offering a longer break in October and March.

The number of instructional days is the same as other schools in Alberta.

Both parents and students at the school were excited to get back to class.

“I love the year-round school, it smooshes a big gap between the learning between the previous grade and the grade that they’re going into so children seem to retain a bit more,” said Dallyce Canoa.

“I get to see my friends, we have a new playground, and I just love learning,” said her daughter Hayden, who’s going into Grade 4.

“When they’re in the house it’s more expensive. All they do is eat and spend electricity and not do the chores! But yeah, it’s good to be back to school,” said Ed Ebron with a laugh.

The Edmonton Catholic School Board also has year-round learning at St. Catherine Catholic Elementary/Junior High, and St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary/Junior High Schools.