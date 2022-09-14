'I just ran until nobody was chasing me': N.S. RCMP investigating mob attack recorded on video

A young man in the Halifax-area is recovering after a disturbing incident that was caught on video.

Jordan McNeille, 21, was attacked by a mob of young people at a Labour Day bush party when he stuck up for a teenager who was being bullied.

"There was one guy, trying to grab on to the back of this kid's neck, trying to force him down to the ground to kiss a guy's shoe," says McNeille, who then forced his way into the circle and picked the teen up and told him to go.

"It just didn't sit right with me," he says.

The crowd turned on him some 30 seconds later, with a video posted later to Facebook showing a number of people hitting and kicking him.

He estimates the attack went on for 10 minutes, and only ended because he got away.

"It was kind of right on the tree line, so I kind of pushed myself through the trees, and then just ran until nobody was chasing me," says McNeille.

Jordan's parents were out of the province on business when he told them of the attack, but his father was unaware of how serious it was until he watched the video.

"Definitely would like to see some justice done with this," says Bruce McNeille. "Definitely those parties involved, I don't believe should get off without some consequences. Realistically, my son could have ended up in the hospital, much, much worse."

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed to CTV News they are investigating the matter and making progress.

"Our officers have also been able to identify suspects believed to be involved, and we do continue to follow up with leads and information," said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay with Halifax District RCMP, adding investigators would welcome any information from the public.

The incident unfolded at a popular hangout in Middle Sackville, N.S., known locally as the “the old drag” because the abandoned road surrounded by trees is often used for drag racing.

Neighbours say parties there have been getting larger and more out of control in recent years, with crowds even arriving from other municipalities.

"Sometimes it doesn't even have to be the weekends; it can be any time of the week," says Jerry Calbury, who lives in the area.

"They'll start coming up and down this road, the bikes and ATV's, cars."

Although he wound up the ER with a lengthy list of cuts and bruises, Jordan appears to have suffered no lasting injuries, and says he has no regrets about sticking up for someone else getting bullied.

He and his family are hopeful others will pay for the disturbing incident that left them all shaken.

"Seeing all that, regardless of age groups and gender, something needs to be accounted for in this," says Bruce McNeille.