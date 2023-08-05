‘I knew I could win’: Provincial cycling championships bring pro racers to North Bay area

Saturday marked day two of the three day 2023 Ontario Cycling Provincial Championships being hosted in North Bay and East Ferris.

Climbing onto the podium after wining the U23 men’s criterium race, formerly from North Bay, cyclist Brett Stoppa bowed his head and smiled as a gold medal was placed around his neck.

“I was confident enough in my sprint and I knew if it came down to my sprint, I knew I could win it,” he told reporters after the win.

Stoppa at 22-years-old is part of a team in Belgium and competes in races that take place in several European countries, including in: Serbia, Norway, Denmark and France.

But racing and winning in his hometown means everything to him.

"Growing up in northern Ontario, we didn’t have much. It’s exposing it to a lot of people how great this sport is,” said Stoppa.

“My grandmother, she’s never really saw one of my races until last year and I've been telling her all the stories.”

Stoppa is flying back to Europe Wednesday for six more races, as he looks to hopefully one day compete in the Tour de France.

On the road were racers in the criterium category on College Drive at Nipissing University and Canadore College. Timmins cyclist Richard Dagenais really pushed himself to the limit winning gold in the ‘Masters C Criterium’ race. It was his first provincial championship win.

"It was very challenging. This was more hilly. It was fun. For once I didn't have to travel eight hours to a race," he said.

"My sister lives in North Bay so it was quite nice to be here."

Over 300 cyclists from all across Ontario are making sure their tires are inflated and their helmets strapped on tight before pedaling up to the starting line.

Friends, family and supporters packed the streets along the route clapping and cheering the riders on.

"To be able to have three different types of competition and three different types of road racing is incredible," said Jackie Chan with Ontario Cycling.

After competing in international races in the Netherlands this past Spring, Kiara Lylyk from Guelph has two more gold medals under belt this weekend: in the Friday women’s U23 time trial and the women’s U23 criterium.

"It's always really be fun to be with the Ontario community and all the Ontario riders," she said.

"As a first year elite, I'm always learning. I just love to ride my bike even when I'm not racing. I've done international track, road and cross races."

After successfully hosting this competition last summer, Ontario Cycling knew North Bay and East Ferris would be the right location to hold it for another consecutive year.

"It's very difficult to find the types of routes that we need for the three types of racing," said Chan.

North Bay para-cyclist Kevin McKenna won gold Friday in the time trial finishing at just over 34 minutes. Seeing the number of pro cyclists in the city brings him a lot of joy.

"I'm on my third year competitive. I'm still a baby in the sport," he said with a smile.

"I'm very happy to see the races come here. I'd love to see them come back again."

The competition started Friday with the time trial races in East Ferris and they continue through until Sunday afternoon there for the road race competitions, which means there's still a lot more time to put the bike pedal to the metal.