'I know their pain': Mother who lost child 14 years ago empathizes with St. Thomas, Ont. family

Wendy Armstrong knows exactly how the Curtis family from St. Thomas are feeling this week.

“I don't wish this on any parent,” said Armstrong, who lost her son Devon Tinus in March of 2009 in a crash involving an impaired driver.

Tinus, 12, and his friend Mason Berube, 12, and Mason’s father Jason Berube were all returning to Chatham-Kent after a London Knights game, when they were struck at the intersection of Longwoods Road and Westel Bourne.

The 2009 crash also killed 26-year old Dave Marshall.

The St. Thomas crash, which killed 11-year old Aiden Curtis Tuesday, brought back horrifying memories for Armstrong.

“Every moment of that was like an instant replay,” said Armstrong. “It just everyone's story always brings you back to your story. And it's just heart wrenching for the families and like what they have to go through.”

Armstrong was taking part in the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) London walk, called ‘Strides for Change.’

Six-year-old Dane Yeo — who has his whole life ahead of him — walked Saturday with one simple message.

“Please don’t’ drink and drive,” said Yeo.

MADD London is a small support group for those who have had their life affected by impaired driving.

“When you go through a collision, involving an impaired driver, it's very easy to feel that you're alone,” said Sara Neusteter, president of MADD London. “You get into this little bubble where you feel like nobody's going to understand. You want to share but you're not sure how much you should share, and you feel isolated.”

The London Police Service (LPS) said in 2022 they statistically averaged nearly 1.5 impaired driving charges per day in the Forest City.

“Last year we laid an impaired driving related offence — whether that be alcohol related or drug related — in 498 cases,” explained LPS Deputy Chief, Paul Bastien. “So that tells us a couple of things. It tells us that we are to some extent being affected in terms of people who are driving impaired, but also tells us that it's very prevalent in the community.”

London police said they are partnering with MADD London in hopes of bringing more awareness to the harmful repercussions of impaired driving.

Armstrong said she can't believe with accessibility to multiple ride services available in 2023, people still drink and drive.

For those that are affected she knows their pain.

“If anyone wants to cry on a shoulder, I’m here for them,” said Armstrong.