Ryan Suzuki and Connor McMichael return to London following last night’s loss to the Americans at the World Junior Championship.

In a heartbreaking loss for team Canada at the world junior gold medal game, and a long plane ride home for two local players. London-born and Carolina hurricanes prospect Ryan Suzuki along with London knight and Washington capitals prospect Connor McMichael arrived at London international airport this evening.

Ryan Suzuki posted 4 points and was a +6 in all 7 of Canada’s games. Connor McMichael had 8 points for team Canada in his 7 games played.

