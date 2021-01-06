Ryan Suzuki and Connor McMichael have returned to London following Tuesday night’s loss to the Americans at the World Junior Championship.

After a heartbreaking loss for team Canada at the World Juniors gold medal game, it was a long plane ride home for two local players.

London-born and Carolina Hurricanes prospect Ryan Suzuki along with London Knight and Washington Capitals prospect Connor McMichael arrived at London International airport Wednesday evening.

Suzuki posted four points and was a +6 in all seven of Canada’s games. Connor McMichael had eight points for Team Canada in his seven games played.

The OHL has made the decision to delay the start of the 2020-21 season. Training camps had been scheduled to begin this month.

Players are set to report to their teams in early January, and games were scheduled to commence on Feb. 4, 2021.