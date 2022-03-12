'I know what it's like': 92-year-old woman knitting to help Ukrainian children

One 92-year-old woman is looking to make a difference for the children of Ukraine with her wool and needles.

Jean Wright is crafting and selling 'good eggs' to raise money for the Red Cross in hopes children of Ukraine will receive the supplies they desperately need to one day return to a normal childhood.

"That's the tool [the needle] to take care of the rotten eggs over there," she said. "I've called my eggs good. They're good eggs."

As a child, Wright was evacuated from her home in England five times during The Second World War.

"I know what it's like to feel that intense knot in your stomach as a child," she said.

For her eggs, Wright is mixing the idea of traditional Ukrainian Easter Eggs with the literal meaning of a woman's eggs.

"Eggs for a woman means hope, birth, rebirth, so I thought that's what I am going to try to do," she said.

The New Hamburg woman spends up to 10 hours a day knitting and has already sold 30 eggs in less than two days.

"I have got bad arthritis in my hands, but I've got no pain, and that's the main thing," she said.

Wright is now looking to recruit other crafters who would work and sell individually and donate on the honour system.

"Suppose 10, 100, or 1,000 women knit three eggs and sold them for $10 each, send the money to the Red Cross, that could be thousands of dollars," she said.

Wright says she's often reminded of an old Fred Astaire song 'I'm Putting All My Eggs in One Basket' when she works for its title as well as the lyric "I am betting everything I've got on you."

"I am betting everything on Ukrainians," she said.