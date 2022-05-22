'I'll be back next year to win it again': 2 Halifax runners win Blue Nose Marathon Sunday

Two new Haligonians won the Blue Nose Marathon Sunday, and for both, it was their first time winning a marathon.

Nathan Ryan O Hehir placed first among the male racers, finishing the 42 kilometre race in two hours 42 minutes and 27 seconds.

"Speechless," he said. "First marathon victory. I’ll be back next year to win it again."

O Hehir just moved to Halifax from Cork, Ireland at the end of the January. He works from home as a web developer.

"That was the hardest race I’ve ever done. The hills down in Point Pleasant completely declined by speed. I can’t even form a thought properly at the moment," he said.

Aisling Wydysh was the first woman to finish at three hours 34 minutes and two seconds.

"Amazing. I had no idea," Wydysh said.

She said when she was at kilometre 30, a woman riding on a bike next to her told her she was second.

"And I was like 'no way.' And I just pushed the last 10 kilometres and got through it.'"

Wydysh said she had no idea at the beginning of the race if she was near the start because the 10 kilometres and half marathon happened alongside.

"I was like 'just keep going. Just keep going.' Just do what feels good and conserve cause you still have a long way to go," she said.

She had recently moved to Halifax from Victoria. She works in the recruiting centre of the Canadian Armed forces.

More than 6,000 people participated in the event this weekend, which included a kid’s race Saturday and several others Sunday.

"We’re finally back in May on Victoria Day weekend. It’s been four years since the event has taken place on Victoria Day weekend," said Sherri Robbins, executive director of the Blue Nose Marathon.

"We are in Dartmouth this morning. It’s also been about four years since we’ve sent all our races to Dartmouth."