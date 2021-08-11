'I'll never apologize for a win': Riders content following close-call in first win of 2021

The Riders are still basking in the glow of their first win of the 2021 season, despite a close-call in the second half against the BC Lions.

“I’ll never apologize for a win no matter how bad it looks, no matter how ugly it is,” said Cody Fajardo, the Riders quarterback. “All they put on the stats is whether you’re 1-0.”

In the first half, the Riders scored three touchdowns on three drives. Each drive was at least 10 plays or more.

“It was awesome to see, I think our guys got a glimpse of what we can become and what we’d like to be, what our standard can be,” offensive coordinator Jason Maas said.

Fajardo completed 28 of 35 passes for 230 yards, including two touchdowns and one interception.

“I thought we were clicking, we moved the ball, we had three incredible drives that really tired the BC Lions defense,” Fajardo said.

The second half was a different story. With a 23 point lead, the BC Lions defence took on a new life and didn’t allow Saskatchewan to score on any drives, save for a rouge from punter Jon Ryan.

The Riders converted just one of seven possessions in the third and fourth quarter to a first down.

“We found ourselves in too many second and longs and that plays to the defence's advantage,” Fajardo said. “We just have to stay on schedule and be better on first down and I think we would have been a lot better in that second half.”

One thing that stood out was the tempo and speed with which the Riders got in and out of their offensive huddle.

“Fast,” Fajardo observed. “For us, that was a big part of our game plan. And the reason why is because we had no [game] tape on them so we figured lets go fast, try to keep them base and just try and make good decisions.”

However, the offense wasn’t able to maintain that speed throughout the game.

“If you get into 2nd and longs you don’t convert, it becomes challenging to dictate your pace,” Maas said.

“If you end up losing that game, maybe it feels a little bit different,” Fajardo said, had the Riders not been able to seal the victory. “But you win your first game of the year at home in front of a sold out crowd, there’s nothing to be sad about.”

LENIUS FINDS HIS FOOTBALL

Receiver Brayden Lenius scored his first CFL touchdown on Friday. Following the six-point gain, he threw the football into the crowd. Typically players keep the ball as a memento of career-highlight moments.

“It means a lot, to get my first touchdown and get the ball back would be awesome but I thought that kid could have it,” Lenius said.

Following the game, teammates joked with Lenius about his quick reaction to the touchdown.

“I remember my first passing touchdown and my first rushing touchdown and I’ll tell you this, I didn’t throw the ball into the stands like Lenius did, so we gave him some hard times,” Fajardo said.

However, fans that know the family who caught the ball have contacted Lenius saying they’re happy to give him the token pigskin back.

“I think the football found me actually, I had a bunch of people from Rider Nation saying ‘we know the people that have the ball’ so I should be getting it back this week,” Lenius said. “My mom’s definitely happy to have it back for the shrine room.”

“It’s pretty selfless of them. It might have been the kid’s first game, so it means a lot for them to be so selfless and give it back. I’ll give them a couple things in return, so he’ll be pretty happy,” Lenius said.