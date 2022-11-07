'I Love The 90’s' Tour heading to Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor is going back to the 90s with an upcoming concert.
The ‘I Love the 90s’ Tour hits The Colosseum stage on Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m.
Featuring headliner Vanilla Ice, the tour will host a lineup of 90’s hit makers including Rob Base, The Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, and Young MC. Some of their chart-topping hits including “Ice Ice Baby,” “It Takes Two,” and “Bust a Move.”
This is the latest edition of the blockbuster throwback tour, which launched in 2016.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 11. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.
