'I love you, I miss you, I'm proud of you': Family, community remembers Alberta RCMP officer killed in the line of duty

The regimental funeral for Const. Harvinder Dhami was held on Thursday.

Dhami was killed in the line of duty around 2 a.m. on Monday, April 10, when the RCMP cruiser he was driving struck a concrete barrier on Township Road 540, just east of the North Saskatchewan River in Strathcona County.

Police said Dhami was responding to call for backup at the time of the crash.

The funeral procession began at 10 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Strathcona County, with members of the RCMP marching to Millenium Place.

During the service, Dhami was remembered by his wife, brother and mother, and friends.

"We had only moved to Edmonton just over three years back, and all the family and friends we have today is proof of who Harv was," said Ravinder Dhami-Randhawa, Dhami's wife.

"There has not been a day that has gone by when he did not show me the love and care he had for me in ways I can never express."

She also spoke about the morning of Dhami's death.

"Expecting to be woken up by his warm hugs and kisses, instead I woke up abruptly to the knocks at the front door, a sound that will forever haunt me," she recalled.

"Every part of my life, my home, my past, my present, and my future, was intertwined with Harv. And today I stand here empty and broken in ways I cannot put together."

Dhami's brother, Const. Gurvinder Dhami of the Peel Regional Police Service, spoke about his brother's wedding to Dhami-Randhawa.

"The last time I stood in front of a large group of people to speak about Harv, it was to deliver my best man speech at his wedding, and now, I stand here today, in front of all of you, to deliver his eulogy," he told those in attendance.

"Best man was the honour he gave me, but what he, himself, truly was and how he will always be remembered. Rest in peace Harv, your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Dhami's mother came to the podium at the end of Gurvinder's speech to make a short tribute as well.

"I love you, I miss you, and I’m proud of you. You will always be in our heart. Always. Always, we love you."

George Madden, the Alberta RCMP chaplain, paid tribute to Dhami's service as an officer.

"Const. Dhami was proud to serve in the RCMP and it showed in the way he carried out his duties. He was a man of honour, as was truly spoken, and he truly wanted to show that honour to others in his service."

The chaplain added, "He wanted to make Sherwood Park the safest place it could be, for the community, and all of its citizens."

Madden also spoke of Dhami's commitment to serving outside of work, noting he recently marched in the funeral procession for Edmonton Police Service constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

"Const. Dhami, through his service, has paid the ultimate sacrifice. We are here today to celebrate his life, and to thank him for his service."

RCMP are asking members of the public to support their local Meals on Wheels program in lieu of flowers or other donations.

The public can also send messages of condolences to the RCMP by email.

Photos from the funeral can be seen below.