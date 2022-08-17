'I loved every minute of it:' WHL broadcast legend Bob Ridley retires after 52 year calling games for the Medicine Hat Tigers

After 60 years, 52 seasons and over 4,000 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers, legendary WHL broadcaster, Bob “Rids” Ridley has hung up his mic.

"I loved every minute of it and I'm blessed that I was able to do it this long but there does come a time where you have to back away and yesterday was the day," said Ridley.

Ridley is originally from Vulcan, Alberta and took the radio and television at program at Mount Royal College in the 1960's.

He got his start in broadcasting doing play-by-play in Swift Current.

"I started doing play-by-play in the intermediate hockey ranks down there and did some play-by-play with baseball and the rest is history," he said.

After a few years in Saskatchewan, he made his way to Medicine Hat where he spent the next half century.

Ridley said some of his favorite moments were meeting the people that he did.

People like Kelly Hrudey and Lanny McDonald who said Ridley left a lasting impression on them.

"When I think of the Medicine Hat Tigers, it is Bob Ridley that is synonymous with that organization," Hrudey told CTV News.

"He would light up a room when he walked into it," added McDonald.

"He had this never ending grin on his face, he loved what he did. He had a passion for the game, and it spilled over to everyone. "

THE FORUM

Another memory Ridley cherished was calling the 1973 Memorial Cup in Montreal.

"The Memorial Cup then was held in the legendary Montreal Forum and I got the opportunity to broadcast the games out of the broadcast booth which was held down by Danny Gallivan, my broadcast hero at that time."

Ridley was also the team’s bus driver for 47 years, which is where players like Hrudey got to know him best.

"I would stand up front and share stories with Bob about the Tigers and some of the people that had played before me and just the game of hockey and so on," said Hrudey.

"So, just the warmest of thoughts when I think of Bob."

HALL OF FAME

Over the course of his storied career, he received multiple awards and recognitions including the RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 and the WHL distinguished Service Award in 2006.

He was inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011 and in 2019 he was inducted into the Western Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

To top it all off, in 2021, the WHL unveiled the Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence and Ridley was named the inaugural recipient.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020 and a year later, in November 2021, was ringing the bell as a cancer free man.

Due to his health, he only called the final game of the 2021-22 season where he was honoured by the organization with a banner raising, putting him right up next to the late Tom Lysiak and Lanny McDonald.

"That just means I’m in great company," said McDonald.

"I’m one of the luckiest guys to be hanging up there with Bob."

"That game was totally emotional," Ridley told CTV News.

"I had trouble keeping the tears out of my eyes many, many times during the course of that game because I kind of had a feeling in the back of my mind that this might be the last game I call."

With retirement on the horizon, Rids looks forward to spending time with his family, riding his motorbike and, of course, watching the Tiger

"It’s just been a marvelous career and I wouldn't change a thing."

In addition to doing play-by-play, he spent over five decades as sports director for CHAT TV and Radio in Medicine Hat where he also recently retired.

Congratulations Rids and enjoy your retirement.