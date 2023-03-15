'I'm a very proud Winnipegger': Chris Jericho honoured by mayor and premier

Even during the middle of a wrestling match, Chris Jericho always has time to remind people that he is from Winnipeg.

"I'm from Winnipeg, you idiot," Jericho yelled in 2009 at Survivor Series after a fan told him to go back to Toronto, all while he had the Undertaker in hand, ready to throw him back into the ring.

The wrestling superstar, who grew up in Winnipeg, is back in the city he called home as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has a show set for Wednesday night.

Before AEW got underway, Jericho received a pair of honours from both the city and province.

Wednesday morning, Jericho was honoured by Mayor Scott Gillingham with a street named after him, the street Jericho grew up on in west Winnipeg.

"In recognition of Chris's accomplishments and for his consistent, constant, years of efforts of being a great ambassador for the City of Winnipeg, the Wordsworth Way between Browning Boulevard and Westwood Drive will receive an honorary street naming as Chris Jericho Way," Gillingham said a news conference Wednesday.

Jericho said there has been a lot of cool things to happen to him over his career, from being in video games to having an action figure made to his likeness, but for him, having the street he grew up on named after him, "is the coolest."

"It means a lot to me, it's a huge honour," said Jericho. "My mom and my grandma both have passed away, but this is something that would make me legit to both of them.

"Holy smokes, we named Wordsworth Way after Chris Jericho."

He said he always loves coming back to Winnipeg and will talk about how great the city is whenever he has the chance.

"This is so exciting, I am so happy. I can't believe this."

The accolades continued for Jericho Wednesday, as Premier Heather Stefanson presented him with the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal.

"Chris has always answered the call, whether it be donating to help victims of the Alberta forest fires or more recently, to Damar Hamlin's charity toy drive," said Stefanson. "He has also worked with the Inspire Foundation, participated in charity hockey games in support of Cheering for Children and the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation and is the spokesperson for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation."

The medal honours Manitobans who are considered community heroes who have demonstrated selflessness and charitable endeavours.

"For a skid that grew up in St. James, this is pretty cool," said Jericho. "It's an honour, you can't even put words to this.

"I'm a very proud Winnipegger. Always have been, always will be. Everywhere I go around the world, I talk about Winnipeg and how great it is."

Jericho has previously been awarded the Order of the Buffalo Hunt and has also received the key to Winnipeg.