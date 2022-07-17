'I’m able to tell stories'; Performers enjoy Home County Folk Festival Format

While fans 'Rocked the Park' in London this weekend, less than a kilometre away the vibe was much different at Victoria Park.

"Home County is all about is people coming together enjoying the live music and chilling out on the grass," says Darin Addison, Home County Folk Festival’s manager.

The three-day festival returned after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Music lovers brought their lawn chairs, and blankets to enjoy the free event with a wide range of music.

Home County 47 had more than 80 artisans, a beer garden, and more than 25 food vendors.

While the main stage showcased talent each night, the side stages offered an up-close and more personal engagement with the artists.

"It's really geared towards song writing," says Aaron Allen, a country music star from London, Ont.

"That's what I love about this festival. I'm able to tell stories, and it's not just get up there and rock and rock right through. We get to express ourselves, and be bare a little bit, and I like that."

Allen was thrilled to be back on stage at the festival in his hometown after a two-year break.

"I got to play the mainstage, and you can’t beat that, it was so much fun," says Allen.

Through the crowd there were many familiar faces from years gone by, and that’s what had organizers were most excited.

The festival wraps up late Sunday night, finishing off a weekend of diverse music styles.

"We had some really high energy stuff on Friday night when we had Melisande," says Addison. "Saturday we had Em Greiner, and Sunday we have William Prince who's got to close the festival. He’s a lot more mellow and laid back. So there’s something for everybody here."