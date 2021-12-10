'I’m afraid that some people won’t even bother': Restaurant owner says new system is another hurdle

It’s not the way Nick Pontikis wants to end the year, or start 2022.

“I don’t know what to do about my New Years now. We had plans, we had the room mostly booked and so now I’ve got to tell people you can’t come in because I’m limited to 50 per cent,” says the owner of Thanasis Greek Restaurant.

Ontario has announced changes to the proof of vaccination system.

Beginning next year, the province will require people to use their QR code and the Verify Ontario app, in settings where proof of vaccination is required.

“Happy New Year to restauranteurs. It seems like dine in restaurants are the ones mostly affected by all the regulations,” said Pontikis.

He says changes to the proof of vaccination system could slow business down, even more.

“I’m afraid that some people won’t even bother, even if they’re fully vaccinated.”

The QR code can be used digitally or by printing a paper copy.

Pontikis tells CTV News, the vast majority of his customers aren’t using the QR code.

“I’d say it’s a ratio of nine out of 10 people are using paper.”

The new proof of vaccination system goes into effect Jan. 4.

“I’m not against vaccines, I’m against the hurdles constantly placed in front of dine-in restaurants,” said Pontikis.