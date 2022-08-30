'I’m at a loss for words': Family, friends visit scene of fatal Barrie crash

Family and friends have been stopping by the scene of a tragic crash in Barrie, Ont. that left six people dead over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the mother of one of the deceased—20-year-old Jersey Mitchell—was escorted to the scene by police. The family was seen near a large concrete pit in a construction zone at McKay Road and Veteran’s Drive, where the vehicle carrying the victims appears to have crashed.

They did not speak with the media, instead stopping briefly at a growing memorial nearby.

Jonah Likechiner, a friend of most of the victims, told CTV News Toronto that he, like so many others, is struggling to make sense of what happened.

“I don’t think anyone felt like it was real,” Likechiner said. “I don’t think anyone could have imagined this happening.”

The six victims died around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Barrie police said, on a stretch of roadway that is currently an active construction site. Police have not provided many details about the crash, saying only that the investigation “will take time to complete.”

The other five deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Curtis King, 23-year-old River Wells, 22-year-old Jason O'Connor, 22-year-old Luke West, and 21-year-old Haley Marin.

“Everyone that Jersey and Hailey came into contact with, they touched our lives,” Likechiner said. “I played sports alongside Curtis and I knew of River - and so it's heart breaking.”

Jakob Power, a childhood friend of West, said the Lacrosse player was a “great guy” who was “always happy.”

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” he said.

The president of Georgian College released a statement late Tuesday confirming that O’Connor was a student in their automotive business degree program and said their thoughts are with his family, friends and classmates.

“(O’Connor) was consistently on the Dean’s List and liked and respected by fellow students and faculty,” Kevin Weaver wrote.

“Jason was recently chosen to be a director in the 2023 Georgian Auto Show — a highly sought role among our students, and true recognition of his academic excellence and commitment to the industry. The family shared with us how much Jason loved his program and how excited he was about his upcoming career.”

A vigil is being planned for Saturday night in honour of all six victims.

As of Tuesday night, more than $50,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page organized by “Ripple of Kindness Barrie.” One of the organizers told The Canadian Press that their community is shaken by the tragedy.

"It's a tragedy in any circumstance, at any age, but certainly, when it's six young people with their life ahead of them still to live, it's just unfathomable,” Mary-Anne Frith said.

Our GoFundMe for the six families affected by this weekend's accident has raised $40,000 for them in the first 18 hours. Thank you, thank you, once again, for stepping up with your support #Barrie - and to everyone across the country who is helping too. @ArleneDickinson https://t.co/mnOcK0Tipx

Frith said the funds will go towards funeral costs, although she recognized there are also other fundraising efforts for individual families.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Mike Walker and The Canadian Press