'I’m driving the bus': Outgoing B.C. premier says work continues on issues plaguing province

British Columbia’s premier says he and his cabinet ministers have had a busy summer behind the scenes despite low profiles and few public events.

John Horgan defended his government’s handling of big issues including labour unrest, a deepening ambulance crisis, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

When CTV News suggested the public wants to know who’s taking the lead to oversee the provincial response, Horgan said he remains engaged and in charge.

“I’m driving the bus,” he said. “That's why I'm here answering your questions. We've been working all summer long -- you don't have to be in front of a camera to do the good work of government.”

Horgan, who hasn’t held a press conference since he hosted the other premiers in Victoria in mid-July, said he took some time off to attend his son’s wedding but that he’s kept close tabs on the many issues facing the province over the past six weeks.

HORGAN RESPONDS TO BCGEU DE-ESCALATION

The premier took questions from journalists in Coquitlam at a photo-op announcing a new school, but the status of BCGEU negotiations, which broke during the event, was one of the hot topics.

“This will be the beginning of a template for further negotiations with other critical employees that service British Columbians -- nurses, teachers, support staff, all of the other public sector workers that are so important to us,” said Horgan, hinting that a comprehensive deal is in the works.

“It is premature for me to discuss the elements of the package that is being worked on at the bargaining table,” he added. “I know there's some non-financial items that are still being discussed.”

$1.3B SURPLUS TO GO TOWARD LABOUR PEACE?

An hour before it was officially announced by his finance minister, Horgan said he took “comfort in the fact our finances are in good shape” and his surprise at the “huge bounce” in economic recovery that’s seen a forecasted deficit of nearly $10 billion turn into a $1.3 billion surplus with the final accounting of the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

The finance minister later discussed the surplus with reporters. CTV News asked her whether she expected the figure would be used at the bargaining table by public sector unions.

“What we're talking about is an operating surplus, not a cash surplus,” said Selina Robinson. “It's not like there's a truckload of cash out the back of the legislative buildings we didn't spend, it just means we need to borrow less.”

When asked whether the cooling housing market and other factors had already changed the economic picture for this fiscal year, which started April 1, she emphasized how much has changed since the pandemic prompted an overhaul of government spending.

“I want to remind folks it's a surplus from last year,” said Robinson. “We just have less deficit, which is good, and we need to keep an eye on that but we also need to continue to invest in the people of British Columbia.”