"I'm elected for the people": Inauguration day for Piikani Nation chief and council

It was an exciting day for the members of the Piikani Nation as they held the inauguration for their newly elected chief and council.

Piikani band members gathered Tuesday to witness the occasion and welcome their newly elected leaders.

"To have it in front of my people, in front of my elders, my friends, my family, something like this is incredible," said Chief Troy "Bossman" Knowlton.

"The creator had a path for me and he brought me to this point where I am today."

Knowlton took over the role from Stan Grier, who did not run for re-election.

Knowlton captured 450 votes to win the seat.

Knowlton and eight elected councillors will serve the Piikani Nation for the next four years.

Knowlton spent the past three terms on council but says it was never his intention, initially, to run for chief.

"Over the past eight years, in council, the support I was getting from our nation, from our members and the encouragement from our elders, from our members, it made me think about it," he said.

The ceremony was held at the Piikani Nation Secondary School in Brocket, Alta., and included an opening prayer, a head dress transfer and a pipe smoking ceremony.

The Piikani Nation's chief operating officer, Corbin Provost, believes it was important to have it at the school, so the youth could witness the culture and traditions first-hand.

"We were honoured by the school allowing us to have the inauguration here. These are our future leaders here at the school and we look forward to that," Provost said.

The eight elected councillors are Neil Sharp Adze Jr., Wesley Crow Shoe, Helen Flamand, Albertine Crow Shoe, Jordan No Chief, Cynthia "Cindy" Provost, Dimples Stump and Martin Iron Shirt.

"We have four men and four women at the council table," Provost said.

"This is the first time that I've seen it. It's exciting, it's an opportunity. We're very optimistic for the future."

Knowlton is looking forward to everyone coming together to start working on the future.

"We've got a great group. I know all of them and I'm very excited to work with them." he said.

"They all bring something unique to the table, a unique perspective, rather than having what is considered to be an old boys club. I campaigned to have women in there, so I'm very happy with the composition."

Knowlton says his main priority as chief is to have full transparency and ensure all band members are looked after.

"I'm elected for the people," he said.

"I'm not elected for a committee, I'm not elected for a certain corporation, I'm elected for the people. So, I answer the call for every issue that will arise whether it's 12:30 at night for a line break or 5:30 in the morning if somebody needs medical transportation … I want to encourage my council to do the same."

With the inauguration in the rear-view mirror, Knowlton considers himself blessed to become part of a small group that can call themselves chiefs.

"It's an amazing experience that not many people can go through," he said.

"Our chieftainship is a very small fraternity of people. When you look at all those that have been in this position since the elected system, there's not a whole lot of us and for me to be here in the presence of those men is an honour in itself."

A date for the first chief and council meeting has yet to be set but once priorities and positions are decided, they'll hold a band meeting to update all Piikani Nation members.