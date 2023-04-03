'I’m expecting big things from Corey Conners': Listowel golfer wins second PGA title ahead of the Masters

Listowel’s own Corey Conners won the Texas Valero Open on Sunday, the second PGA title of his career.

Conners finished the major tournament with a score of 15 under par to win by one stroke.

“It was a battle out here for sure. The conditions were not easy, you know. Struck the ball really, really well, gave myself a lot of looks and kept things, you know, under control and it was definitely a battle, but a lot of fun. I can't believe that I got my second win here,” the 31-year-old said after his win.

Canada is nearly 2,000 miles away from Texas, but @CoreConn felt the love ���� pic.twitter.com/3ur6CammbB

Conners’ first win was at the same tournament in 2019.

Four years ago, Malory Conners was greenside to watch @CoreConn earn his first TOUR win @ValeroTXOpen.



The same was true today, but this time with their 1-year-old daughter Reis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/67aldueSNy

On Sunday, his wife and one-year-old daughter were green-side watching his big win.The crowd cheered when all three of them celebrated together.

A win for the entire Conners family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MFQiGy4Coi

Conners will be one to watch at the Masters tournament that starts on April 6, especially after his recent win.

Adam Scully, a host with TSN, said Conners has gained a lot of respect and notoriety within the golf world over the last few years and a lot of people are putting Conners on their lists of favourites. He said Conners is in a much better spot now than he was before he won the Valero Open.

“He's coming in with a lot of momentum. His short game is a lot better than it was as well. His swing is in a much better rhythm. I’m expecting big things from Corey Conners this week. There's four Canadians in the field at the Augusta National. I wouldn't be surprised if he's in the mix for the forth consecutive year come Sunday afternoon,” said Scully.

After winning the Texas tournament, Conners will take home $1.6 million USD.