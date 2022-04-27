'I'm feeling it. So is my vehicle': Potholes continue to plague Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg says it has repaired tens of thousands of potholes so far, but more work needs to be done.

City of Winnipeg Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works Chair Councillor Matt Allard said the high number of potholes is due to the freeze and thaw cycle the city has been experiencing.

“I know that there’s been about 3,300 requests from citizens to fill potholes,” Allard said in an interview with CTV News. “The city has already filled ten times that.”

The city is using temporary patches until the weather warms up, but they are not meant to last long. Drivers can expect a bumpy commute until warmer weather allows for permanent patches.

“I do drive on our roads as well and I’m feeling it,” Mayor Brian Bowman said Wednesday. “So is my vehicle.”

He said people can expect a busy road repair season this year.

“We don’t have the support of every member of council for those road repairs. I have voted consistently to increase road repairs including this year with those $164 million road investments.”

Greg Kornelsen, manager of Winter’s Auto Service repair shop, said they are busy with pothole-related vehicle repairs.

“Every day we are seeing one or two come in the door," Kornelsen told CTV News. “It’s very good for us. Not for the customer.”

He is expecting more repair requests once Manitoba Public Insurance claims process the recent pothole claims.