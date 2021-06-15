'I'm glad I did it': Sask. senior completes walk from Saskatoon to Regina

Frank Atchison has finished his foot journey from Saskatoon to Regina.

On April 15, 95-year-old Atchison embarked on a walk to raise money for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation and Shriners Hospitals for Children in Montreal. He also used his time to educate people on what the Shiners organization does.

Atchison crossed the finish line in front of the Legislative building, complete with a Shriners parade.

“Now that it’s over, I’m glad I did it,” Atchison said.

Reflecting on his journey, he said the best part was meeting all the people along the way, especially the children.

“All the posters that they made wishing me luck encouraged me to carry on and giving me some of their treat money, I know they all gave donations, it was fabulous,” he said.

Many dignitaries, including the premier and Regina mayor, community members and child patients welcomed Atchison to the city.

“Frank, you are truly an inspiration for all of us here today and all of us across the province,” Premier Scott Moe said.

“I know I’m only living the life I am today because of you and our hospital. I will always be so grateful for everything you’ve done for me,” said Carter Brown, a child patient with the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Atchison said he is thankful for all the teachers, people who donated and people who moved over on the highway or honked their horns in support.

He added support for the initiative has even gone global.

“We’ve got money from Brazil, (that’s) the farthest place that I know if right now,” said Atchison.

The walk committee still has to count the donations and will update with a total raised at a later date.