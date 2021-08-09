'I'm going to meet my hero': Cambridge woman surprised with virtual singing sessions from celebrity idol

A young Cambridge woman who lives with chronic pain was recently surprised with virtual singing and life-coaching sessions from her celebrity idol.

Twenty-three-year-old Faith Andrew received a personal message from singer-songwriter Mary Lambert ahead of their virtual sessions.

"I'm going to meet my hero and I'm like giddy," Andrew said.

The dream was all thanks to the Sunshine Foundation of Canada.

Nancy Southerland said the foundation works with children and youth with severe physical disabilities or life-threatening ilnesses.

"(We) create a customized experience that's going to really help them see a brighter future," she said.

Andrew was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome a decade ago. Even prior to the pandemic, Andrew said the disease made it difficult to attend in-person learning.

"It causes chronic pain, so there are days where it stops me from doing anything," she said.

Andrew said the pandemic resulted in some untapped creativity.

"I started writing more, I put out my first music video," she said. "It pushed me out of my comfort zone."

Andrew will get four virtual one-on-one training sessions with Lambert.

"It's something you can never imagine," Andrew said. "It's something from your wildest dreams and it happens."

Her first virtual session is scheduled for Wednesday.