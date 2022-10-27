'I’m going to miss her terribly': Family, friends honour woman killed in Ridgetown

Described as a generous animal-lover with a big heart, 66-year-old Wendy Clark was remembered by family, friends and neighbours at a candlelight vigil.

The event was held Wednesday night, just one week after police say she was struck by a vehicle on Main Street in Ridgetown — she died in hospital two days later.

“I’m going to miss her terribly,” Clark’s mother, Alma “Marleen” Allen said at the vigil. “But I can hardly believe this tribute to her.”

About 100 people in total came out, lining on the sidewalk near the spot where Clark was struck, sharing memories and offering support.

Allen said there was love in the crowd.

“A lot of love,” she added, “and Wendy could show that real well. I think this is a terrific tribute to her and probably her last job that she’s got to do.”

Clark’s son and daughter were also in the vigil crowd and said their mother played a maternal role to countless people in the community.

“No matter what problems we faced we could always turn to her and she’d always have the answers,” her son Dan said.

He and his sister Rachel Mattsson said as she lay in the street after the accident, friends of theirs from growing up came with blankets and one lay in the street with her as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

They said they hope to serve in activism roles in the wake of their loss.

“We were very angry,” said Mattsson, “but honestly, we said in the hospital together we are going to make our mom proud.”

According to Chatham-Kent Police, a 38-year-old man has been arrested and faces charges related to the alleged incident that caused Clark’s death.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.