'I'm going to miss it': Norris Bakery closing doors for good

Norris Bakery, which has been in operation since 1943, is closing its doors for good.

But it is not the only business set to shutter at 460 Fredrick St. in Kitchener.

The province said it is expropriating part of the property at that address as part of the Highway 7 expansion project.

Customers were heartbroken to hear the popular bakery will close.

“I’m going to miss it so much so much. It’s so unfortunate,” said Christal Rmik, who has been a customer for 25 years.

Neil Reitzel said he has been a customer since the mid-1950s.

“I’ve been coming to this bakery since I was a child maybe, 10 years old,” said Reitzel.

He said when he stopped by last week they were running out of inventory.

“There’s no coffee cakes and no donuts and no bread,” Reitzel said.

The city councillor in that ward, Sarah Marsh, said she is sad to lose a staple in the community.

Marsh said there’s been talks about work on the Highway 7/Fredrick Street underpass for years.

“This is apparently inevitable but I guess will believe it when we see it,” Marsh said.

According to a spokesperson for the project, the work is expected to start in 2022.

“The Request for Proposals (RFP) closed for the Design-Build contract to replace the Highway 7 Frederick Street underpass in Kitchener. The Design-Build contract for this work is scheduled to be awarded in January 2022, with construction expected to begin following detail design, later in 2022,” said the ministry spokesperson in a statement to CTV Kitchener.

The province added, for large infrastructure projects like this one, only properties that are deemed "absolutely necessary" for construction are acquired.

“Expropriation happens from time to time as you know. And it is a part of growing a big city,” said Marsh.

“Ministry officials have been working collaboratively with the property owner to negotiate mutually agreeable terms,” said the statement from the minister’s office.

CTV Kitchener reached out to the owner but were told no one would be available for comment.

As for Norris Bakery, a notice on their front door states they are still in the process of searching for a new location.