'I'm good at what I do': Calgary Muay Thai champion moves past disability

Jake Peacock was born without a part of his right arm, but he says it is not slowing him down on his journey to the top in the Muay Thai fighting world.

"I don't see it as a limitation or a disability," he told CTV News on Wednesday. "Just an obstacle that people have in their lives.

"Everyone has harder obstacles than I do, so it just is what it is."

So far in his career, Peacock's had quite a successful record, going 8-1, with all of his victories being won by stoppage.

He's also the Canadian welterweight and North American super welterweight champion.

"A lot of people would think that you need both hands, both legs to hop in the ring, but I've proved people wrong," he said.

The next fight for Peacock will take place at the Muay Thai World Cup at the Genesis Centre on Nov. 5.

His opponent is Toronto's Richard Pham.

Peacock says he's a "solid opponent."

"As always, I respect my opponent," he said. "I train like they're the best in the world and I'm expecting his very best that night. I just think I'll be the better man that night."

The organizer of the tournament says the Peacock vs. Pham bout will be the main event, but there are plenty of other great fighters to see.

"I believe, from the beginning from when we started this promotion, that Canadian fighters and fighters from Calgary too can mix it with the best," said Keiran Kettle, CEO of the Muay Thai World Cup. "This now really is the start of what we're going to enter into next year, but this is the real start of the boom.

"We're going to see this talent really thrive and there's some amazing fighters on this card."

For Peacock, the chance to fight right in his hometown, in front of his family and friends in the crowd, is a thrill.

"The last couple of years, I've been fighting abroad a lot but to have it here in Calgary is amazing," he said.

He also hopes that anyone looking to overcome their own challenges can learn something from his story.

"I'm good at what I do and I enjoy doing it, so I hope I'm an inspiration to other people."

(With files from Glenn Campbell)