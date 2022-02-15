'I'm happy to not have to deal with it': Travellers excited about new testing rules when returning to Canada

Canadian travellers got some good news from Ottawa Tuesday morning, as of Feb. 28 Canada is removing the need for a pre-arrival PCR test for fully vaccinated international travellers, and some other changes as well.

“The Government will no longer recommend that Canadians avoid all travel for non-essential purpose,” said Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos. “I want to underscore that Canadians should still exercise caution when travelling abroad.”

When Canadian travellers make their way home, they can take a rapid test that’s approved by the country they’re coming from, 24 hours before their flight.

Good news for Winnipeg traveller Andrew Goodlett, he said the new rules will make life easier.

“I’m fully vaccinated and I’m happy to not have to deal with it. I’ve had to have a few PCR tests and it’s not the most fun thing,” said Goodlett.

Goodlett said although travelling will be easier, he hopes it will still be safe.

“It makes me a little nervous but I’m still going to be on my guard as I have been throughout the pandemic.”

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said the loosened restrictions, provincially and federally, are still new and they aren’t seeing an uptick in volume yet.

But Vice President of Communication and Government Relations, Tyler MacAfee said the tone around travel is starting to change.

“(Government) is telling Canadians that it’s okay to travel. You still need to be safe, you need to know where you’re going and understand the risk, but the activity of travel itself is safe,” said MacAfee.

The federal government is also lifting the restrictions on unvaccinated children younger than 12 travelling with vaccinated adults, they’ll no longer be required to wait and self-isolate before returning to school or daycare.

“Those are some really positive signs, and I think we will see that uptick in travel now, which is really important,” said MacAfee.

Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to get tested on arrival to Canada, and must quarantine for 14 days.

Goodlett said if he feels like he has symptoms he’ll still seek out a PCR test before travelling, just to be safe.

“It’ll definitely make it more convenient to not have to (get a PCR test) just to travel if I don’t have any symptoms and am fully vaccinated,” said Goodlett.