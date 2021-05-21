'I'm having a baby on the 407!' Video captures Ontario woman giving birth along busy highway

The camera was rolling when an Ontario couple delivered their new baby on the side of a busy highway, minutes away from the hospital.

Troy and Erika Campbell were using a dashcam to record their journey from their home in Whitby, Ont. to the nearest hospital on Monday afternoon. The video begins with them joking about what middle name they should give their unborn child before they start counting the minutes between Erika’s contractions.

When the contractions begin to occur three-and-a-half minutes apart, the couple calls their midwife from the car.

“This baby is coming!” Troy exclaims excitedly.

His tone changes dramatically soon after, however, when his wife suddenly tells him she needs to push between laboured breaths a few minutes after they hang up with the midwife.

“You gotta push? What do you mean you gotta push?” he replies, surprised.

At this point in the video, the Campbells were driving on Highway 407 in Pickering, Ont. and were still just over 10 minutes away from the nearest hospital.

Troy calls back the midwife, who directs him to pull over and call 911. When they connect with the dispatcher, Erika cries out “I’m having a baby on the 407!”

With the car pulled over, Troy runs around to his wife’s side and pleads with the dispatcher to tell him what to do.

“It’s coming out! It’s almost out! Tell me what to do please!” he yells.

A brief moment later, the couple’s newborn daughter is born.

For a few tense seconds, Erika waits to hear her daughter cry as she holds her against her chest before she finally lets out a wail and the relief is evident on both parents’ faces.

“Great job!” the midwife tells her over the phone.

The ambulance arrived soon after and the family was taken to the hospital where Erika and the baby were checked and deemed to be OK.

‘IT HAPPENED SO FAST’

On Thursday, the Campbells and their newborn daughter, Nova Marie, were back home safely with their two other children and able to reflect on the experience and all of the attention their video of it has received since they posted it on YouTube and TikTok.

“It happened so fast,” Troy told CTV News Channel. “You go through so many emotions, you're scared, you're very excited, you're stressed, like all these sorts of emotions.”

For Erika, the scariest moment was right after she had given birth and was waiting to hear her daughter cry.

“It didn't seem like 20 seconds. It seemed like forever. But when she finally cried, I was so happy,” Erika said.

Despite those panicked moments, the couple said they’re glad they were able to capture the moment of their daughter’s birth on video.

“We were kind of on the fence of sharing it and we did and the response has been crazy to know that so many people are going on this roller-coaster ride with us and people are enjoying it, people are crying tears of joy,” Troy said.

“I've had the same reaction too when I first saw the video, and everyone's comments… I didn't think that they would feel the same way that I felt when I first saw my video,” Erika added.

Troy said the reason he was filming in the car in the first place was because he wanted to make a video for YouTube capturing their whole experience from the car ride to the hospital and back home again. He wasn’t expecting, however, to record his daughter’s birth in the car.

“I thought we would make it to the hospital, obviously, we didn’t, and so that's why the camera was rolling, and thankfully it was because it caught this amazing moment,” he said.