'I’m here for the fans': TV and Movie actors visit London Comic Con

A long line of fans waited for their chance to get a photo and autograph from ‘The Walking Dead’ and voice actor Khary Payton at London Comic Con.

With figurines to get signed in hand, they each got their chance to chat for a minute with the man who played King Ezekiel on the hit AMC series.

Just a few spots down was Billy Zane who starred in Titanic. A few spots from him was Mark Steger, who wore the costume of The Demogorgon in ‘Stranger Things.’

“It adds a whole other dimension to what I do when I actually come in meet the fans and see you know, see how much they appreciate what I do,” said Steger, who played the important character in the Netflix series.

“Fans want to know what it was like working on the show, which was terrific. They want to know who was my favourite actor to work with — which is not a fair question,” he added.

Steger said he’s enjoyed playing the alien and never imagined the show would become so iconic.

“I don't think anyone who was involved in the show knew it was going to be such a huge cultural phenomenon,” said Steger. “That has been really interesting just to experience that whole part of it.”

London Comic Con featured not only these photo opportunities but on stage question and answer sessions.

There were fans dressed in cosplay and celebrity cars like ‘The Time Machine’ from Back to the Future, and ‘K.I.T.T’ from Knight Rider.

There were also hundreds of vendors selling everything from pop culture memorabilia to comics.

The event runs until Sunday evening.