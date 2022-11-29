'I'm in constant agonizing pain': Sask. woman frustrated with quality of health-care

A 57-year-old woman from the Yorkton area is frustrated with the quality of healthcare she’s received. She says she lives everyday in excruciating pain, and claims health-care professionals aren’t listening to her.

Linda Lisa Jones said she struggles with numerous health complications ever since her head-on collision eight years ago, but recently it has taken a turn for the worse.

“I’m in constant agonizing pain,” she told CTV News while tearing up.

Jones said, among some of her health issues, are multiple cysts on her reproductive tract and severe digestive problems. She said she was rejected by two family physicians due to her complicated medical history.

“I knew things were getting serious, I needed referrals, but what do you do?” she said.

In a statement to CTV News, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) said physicians should not discriminate on patient’s medical conditions.

According to the CPSS Code of Ethics bylaws, physicians should “accept a patient without discrimination,” however, “This does not abrogate the right of the physician to refuse to accept a patient for legitimate reasons.”

The CPSS said it is aware there are very few physicians accepting new patients, and that it is an issue for the health-care system in general.

Jones said she’s she made five trips to the emergency room in the past four months. She said a majority of her trips to the hospital and doctors appointments have been disappointing, and she is often sent home without answers.

“We think that health literacy is only reading the label on a pill bottle, but it’s knowing what questions to ask of your doctor and expecting he gives you good answers,” she said.

Jones said most doctors have failed to listen to her and treat her with compassion. She reached out to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), and an investigation has been called into the quality of care she received.

In a statement to CTV News, the SHA said, “Our goal is to resolve (the investigation) within 30 to 60 days, but some files may take longer for multiple reasons.”

“If the client is not satisfied, options will be provided for next steps,” the SHA said.

Jones said, she is worried she’ll die before she gets answers, and encourages anyone with issues in their quality of care to report it to the SHA and the CPSS.