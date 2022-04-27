'I'm in disbelief': Kelowna woman wins $2 million BC/49 prize

A Kelowna woman got an unexpected early birthday surprise this month, winning a lotto jackpot worth $2 million.

Beverly (Christine) Gilbert said she had to check her BC/49 ticket several times before it sank in that she matched six numbers and won the top prize on April 6.

“I had to scan it a lot to make sure. My first thought was, ‘Oh my gosh!’ It was surreal seeing all of the numbers match,” she told the BC Lottery Corporation, which issued a statement about her win.

It was an unforgettable moment she shared with one of her daughters, who she was on the phone with when she realized she'd won.

After celebrating her birthday a few days after the win, Gilbert says she's looking forward to using some of the cash to splurge on some upgrades to an already-planned trip.

Beyond that, she says she'll spend her winnings on some practical purchases, and put some money away for the future.

"I also will purchase a condo, pay off my car and do some investing,” she told BCLC.

“I’m in disbelief. This is going to make retirement so much better.”

The odds of taking home the top BC/49 prize are one in 13,983,816.