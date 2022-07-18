'I'm innocent': Barrie councillor denies sexual harassment allegations

Barrie city councillor Mike McCann has filed a statement of defence following allegations of sexually harassing a city staffer.

In a 10-page statement of defence filed to the Barrie courthouse last week, the city councillor denies all wrongdoing after Amanda Kelly, a business innovation and entrepreneurship officer with the city, filed a lawsuit in January alleging McCann sexually assaulted and harassed her in 2019.

"I'm innocent of any wrongdoing, and I'll defend myself in court," McCann said. "The allegations happened over two and half years ago, and I was served a little under a month ago."

According to Kelly's statement of claim, from October to December 2019, McCann made several comments toward her, such as telling her she "should have been a ballerina with those legs" and that he sexualized her comments about "seeding" or "fertilizing" entrepreneurial skill sets in youth during a meeting.

"That was over three and half years ago, and [I] don't remember the specifics about that meeting but what I do know is that there were other people in the room, and no one remembered anything awkward, uncomfortable [or] anything obnoxious," McCann said.

The third alleged incident occurred in late December of that year at Donaleigh's Irish Public House.

McCann's statement of defence said he was sitting with a group, and Kelly walked up to him and engaged in a flirtatious manner that was obvious to nearby observers.

Kelly claims that night, McCann pulled her towards him, so their bodies were tightly pressed together.

She alleges McCann told her he could make or break her career.

"There are several witness observations that actually discredit everything these allegations said on me," McCann said.

Kelly's lawsuit seeks $200,000 in damages, plus any costs the court approves.

McCann's statement of defence said Kelly's lawsuit should be dismissed with his lawyer fees paid for.

All of the allegations have not been tested in court.