'I'm just happy to be here': North Bay man celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by party

A North Bay man is celebrating his 100th birthday in style.

Gerry Emond was born on Canada Day in 1921 in MacTier, Ont. When he was eight years old, he moved to Mattawa before settling in North Bay. His father worked on the railroad.

"I went to school there," said Emond.

His family organized a drive-by birthday celebration so his friends and family could offer their birthday wishes.

"Oh this is great," laughed Emond, waving to oncoming cars. "I never expected this."

Emond moved to North Bay to work with his brother. He had the chance to open his own Shell service station on Algonquin Avenue and he took that opportunity.

"It was a Shell station. A brand new modern station," said Emond. "It was modern in those days."

He worked there for 10 years before opening a BP station at the corner of Ferguson Street and McIntyre Street.

"It's changed quite a bit," chuckled Emond, referring to the city. "From a little wee town to a big town. I'm just happy to be here to see all of my friends and all of the people and the babies and children."

Emond married his wife Jackie 70 years ago.

When asked what the secret is to living to 100 years of age, he chuckled.

"Marry an Italian woman," he joked. "They'll treat you well."

Emond said he's most proud of his three children, his seven grandchildren and his 11 great-grandchildren -- with one more on the way.