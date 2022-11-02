'I'm just in shock': Humboldt woman walks away with $500K

When Humboldt resident Marianne Elliott scratched her lottery ticket and saw she won the top prize, she had to call her husband in to double check.

“I had to look at it about five times because I was kind of in shock,” she said in a Sask. Lotteries news release.

When she got her husband to check he thought something was wrong.

“I told him, ‘No, you have to check this. I think it’s $500,000’,” she said in the release.

She told Sask. Lotteries she plans to use her money to pay renovations and bills, and saving the rest.