'I'm just this old guy that runs': Local octogenarian inspires trail running community

Henry Resta has been running 5 Peaks trail races for 15 years, and last Sunday – a day before his 86th birthday – he raced his last.

Henry, who has been running for 45 years, has become a bit of a local celebrity in the 5 Peaks community, and he was greeted with fanfare and a cold beer at the finish line as friends cheered him on while he climbed the podium one final time.

"What was mostly going through my head was looking for the finish line and seeing if I had enough left to get there," Henry said. "When I was 15 years younger I used to race full out, and now this race, just finish [and] don't fall down."

Kevin McDonald met Henry eight years ago when he became race director of 5 Peaks, and he said he noticed Henry on the podium every time he announced the 70 to 99 category. When he found out Henry's age, McDonald added, he was a bit shocked and very impressed.

"He kind of became my inspiration over the last eight years," McDonald said. "He kept coming out race after race, and I saw him with a smile on his face coming across the finish line."

"It's just kind of cool that he's been part of this community for 40-plus years, running and meeting buddies."

He was a leader in the 5 Peaks community, said Roy Youngberg, who has been running with Henry for 30 years. The 76-year-old Youngberg said Henry and his determination have set a bar that will be difficult to reach before he too retires from running.

"He is very very much a celebrity in our books and always has been," Youngberg said.

"Henry always says you gotta go out and give it your best and run as hard as you can," he added. "Regardless of how old you are, how young you are, you just gotta go out and give'r all you got."

Henry's daughter, Janet Resta, said running has been an important part of her dad's life, and it's helped keep him fit and meet friends. She said it was wonderful to see so many people cheering him on for the final race.

"It was great to see that this entire community [was] getting behind him and cheering him on," Janet said. "Everyone was supportive and he had a wonderful last 5 Peaks."

"Very proud of him today."

Despite crossing his last finish line, Henry isn't hanging up his running shoes for good and he said he will keep running recreationally for as long as he can. Though, Henry added, his runs are looking a bit more like walks with run breaks these days.

Whether he's racing or running for fun, Henry is a reminder of the importance of staying active for a long healthy life, McDonald said, and it was an emotional day watching him finish his last 5 Peaks race.

"It's kind of humbling because I feel just like I'm just this old guy that runs," Henry said. "And if people think it's remarkable, or if it helps them to keep going, you know, that's OK."