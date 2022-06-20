'I'm just trying to protect my child': Mother claims child came home with cuts, bruises from daycare amid Kidorable closure

A mother spoke with CTV News on Monday after claiming her 3-year-old daughter allegedly suffered from bite marks, broken skin that would bleed, and bruising every time she came home from Kidorable Child Care Centre.

The mother of two — who is choosing to remain anonymous to protect her identity — said her child was getting injured by another child who attended the daycare but said the staff did not take her injuries seriously.

At one point she claims a staff member suggested she pull her daughter from the program.

Concerned for her daughter, the mother contacted the Ministry of Education to file a report.

Inspectors from the Ministry of Education issued a protection order to the operators of Kidorable “on the basis that they had reasonable grounds to believe there was an imminent threat to the health, safety and welfare of the children in care.”

In an email sent to a parent, the Ministry of Education stated, “In accordance with the Protection Order the licensee is prohibited from providing care, and the licence is suspended, until the Ministry is satisfied that the licensee has complied with the steps outlined in the order.”

Both locations now have notices from the Ministry of Education posted in the front entrance, saying the centres have been closed due to concerns raised, citing a "protection order" to immediately stop providing child care — it's the same notice parents were handed as they came to pick up their children last week.

CTV News has contacted Kidorable for an interview but have yet not received a comment.

— With files from CTV London’s Gerry Dewan