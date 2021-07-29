'I'm licking my lips through this mask': Ribfest returns

After more than 18 months of waiting, an annual festival at Victoria Park is underway.

Ribfest is back.

It is the first summer festival in the park since the pandemic began.

For those taking part, the sight required a double-take.

And -- this time -- not because of savoury ribs and chicken cooking on a grill.

No this year, the most remarkable sight is this site itself.

It's the first open public festival in London’s Victoria Park since the pandemic began.

Arriving at Ribfest 2021 Sadie Pridham and her mother Julie still thought it was all a post-lockdown mirage until they dug into what they came for.

“It does it really does. It is much needed,” Sadie exclaimed to CTV News London.



Julie and Sadie Pridham enjoy freshly grilled ribs at Ribfest in Victoria Park in London, Ont. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

But getting to this point has not been easy. The show’s organizer, Doug Hillier, pushed through while other summer festivals opted to hold off until restrictions eased.

“We’re doing this exactly the way they wanted and that took a while to do. I can laugh about it now, but man it was not a laughable situation. But now here we are and it was worth it!”

The changes include tables spread apart to ensure physically distancing and a crowd limit of 1,400 in a gated site expected to be full this weekend.

“So not just you are comfortable, but the person next to you that may be more concerned will not be inconvenienced and we all make room.”

Middlesex-London Health Unit inspectors are at Ribfest. They have a vested interest in ensuring everything goes right.

“We’re applying the COVID restrictions relative to social distancing and masking. You’ll notice a lot of the operators are changing up how they present services with plastic screens,” stated Randy Walker during his second-last day as a health inspector before retiring.



Ribber Mark Mayor at London, Ont. Ribfest in Victoria Park on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

For most ribbers, including Mark Mayor, this is the first event they’ve done since 2019 that hasn’t been drive-thru only.

“This is probably our sixth show, first one in person with all the vendors. Everyone’s been able to come out to the rig, it is great.”

But, the sight of Ribfest is most welcome by a London woman spending a rare day off with her daughter.



Annalie Cavanes, left, is seen with her daughter Karyl and Ribfest in London, Ont. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

Annalie Cavanes has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight for 18 months.

“I work in a long-term care nursing home. It’s nice to be out and feel the fresh air and see people.”

Ribfest runs through holiday Monday.