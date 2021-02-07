Uber Eats couriers working in Ontario say they're earning as little as $3.99 per trip before tips. More curbside pick-up spots could be coming to downtown Barrie More designated spots for you to park and pick up dinner or gifts you could be coming to downtown Barrie Alta. church calls defiance of public health orders 'practical,' 'not theological' Worshippers, police and health inspectors again converged Sunday morning at a church west of Edmonton that continues to disregard COVID-19 public health orders. Waterloo Region restaurants thankful for same Super Bowl takeout rush While many Super Bowl weekends are looking different this year, one thing that hasn’t changed is the spread of food watchers usually pick up from local restaurants.