'I’m not going to be homeless': Motel tenants won’t be evicted after homeless hub plan cancelled

Linda Boxall was crying tears of joy after finding out she’ll be able to stay in her motel in London, Ont.’s north end.

Living as a permanent tenant at the Lighthouse Inn for five years, Boxall was worried she’d be evicted when the city and the Canadian Mental Health Association Thames Valley (CMHATV) planned to turn the inn into a hub for the homeless.

“Never give up hope,” Boxall told CTV News London from her room at 705 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. “Keep fighting, that’s my story. I have a home and I’m not going to be homeless.”

Boxall has been rallying her fellow tenants since the proposal came forward to convert the inn to one of the new hubs.

Some of them even attended city council meetings in the gallery to voice their displeasure.

On Monday however, the CMHATV revealed in a news release they were cancelling the plan citing “circumstances beyond (its) control.”

They also announced that the proposed hub at My Sisters’ Place on Dundas Street is also axed.

Those circumstances came to light when CTV News London spoke to Pam Hill, regional director of CMHATV.

“Linda’s story was very compelling,” said Hill, after meeting Boxall. “We have no desire to solve one problem by creating another. If people are at risk of losing their housing, or vulnerable in some ways, we didn’t feel like we could precipitate that just in order to move this project along.”

CMHATV informed members of city council Friday in a confidential note, informing their intent to withdraw so London Mayor Josh Morgan was not surprised by Monday’s announcement.

“We are doing something that has never been done before and that means we’ll take a number of steps forward and one step back,” said Morgan. “That means we’ll adjust and adapt quickly and that’s what’s happened here today.”

Just because CMHATV is stepping back from this plan, doesn’t mean they are out of the game.

Hill told CTV News London she has been in discussions with developers to determine if a different location will meet their criteria.

“I commend the organization’s unwavering commitment to supporting marginalized individuals by avoiding unintended displacement,” said Morgan. “I am heartened by CMHATV’s pledge to continue working in support of the Whole of Community Response by exploring alternative options for winter respite beds and seeking out locations for a future hub.”

It is not just Boxall whose home has been saved. There are 26 other rooms at the Lighthouse Inn, some of which house full-time tenants.

“This news takes a thousand pounds off my chest,” said Boxall. “Everyday is not healthy worrying about where you are going to live. I feel like I won the lottery today because in my eyes all I wanted was a home, a community and don’t bother me.”