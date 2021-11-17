'I'm not involved': Kenney responds to illegal donation allegations ahead of UCP AGM

As infighting over control of the UCP continues – Premier Jason Kenney addressed new allegations Wednesday – with suspicion being raised from three MLAs, including one in Kenney's caucus.

On Tuesday, UCP MLA Peter Guthrie went public about concerns he has over the upcoming party AGM in Calgary.

Guthrie said he was "frustrated" that party leaders were not listening to members.

“Public opinion continues to wane and we may be at a point where this party cannot be salvaged,” he wrote in a letter he read in front of the premier during a caucus meeting.

Guthrie also told Postmedia that he worries third-party advertisers (often called PACs) are paying registration fees for pro-Kenney delegates.

He called it a "scheme" and said the premier's office, party officials and MLAs were involved, according to the report.

“This may not be illegal but it is certainly unethical,” Guthrie is reported as saying to columnist Rick Bell.

An NDP MLA says he has since filed a complaint about the issue with Chief Electoral Officer Glen Resler, as has former UCP MLA Todd Loewen.

Kenney was asked about the allegations on Tuesday.

The premier denied responsibility and suggested what was happening was legal.

"I'm not involved in third-party organizations, but third-party political organizations are free within the law to be involved in politics," Kenney said.

"My understanding is that, for example, delegate registration fees are not considered a contribution. But I would expect and insist that any group carefully acts within the regulations."

NDP MLA, INDEPENDENT BOTH WANT INVESTIGATION

Loewen questioned Kenney's interpretation of the law, in a letter he posted on Facebook asking for an investigation.

"As third-party advertisers may accept contributions from both corporations and trade unions, and as AGM admittance fees ultimately go to the political party, would this practice not violate the very purpose of Section 34?" He asked in his open letter.

Loewen was kicked out of the UCP after he publicly demanded that the premier resign.

He now wants Resler to clarify the situation before the UCP AGM starts Friday in Calgary.

"Clearing up these questions, one way or another, will be key to ensuring that all candidates for board positions are playing by the same rules," Loewen wrote.

The NDP believes the allegations, if true, would amount to illegal donations.

"If Jason Kenney is so desperate that he needs to pay people to clap for him and vote for him, that's between him and the UCP membership," MLA Thomas Dang said in the legislature Wednesday.

"But funneling from a PAC into a registered political party is illegal."

The RCMP are still investigating the 2017 UCP leadership race that Kenney won, after more than $200,000 in fines were issued by former elections commissioner Lorne Gibson.

"Multiple UCP MLAs and organizers have been investigated or fined for illegal campaign activities," Dang said.

The NDP often waives registration fees for some people attending it's AGMs, but Dang insisted PAC money is not accepted by the party in those cases.

"There may be people with financial hardship that need additional assistance to access convention, and we often do work with them or their constituencies to wave some of those fees on the party side," he said.

PREMIER NOT LOSING SLEEP OVER UCP TURMOIL

Kenney was asked if Guthrie's comments worry him, when combined with other open criticism of his leadership.

The premier scoffed at the question and said his focus is on things like funding for homeless shelters, the $10-a-day child care agreement and economic investment.

"Those are the issues that I stay up at 3 a.m. focusing on and thinking about," he told reporters.

The UCP AGM runs from Nov. 19-21 in Calgary. A standard registration fee is $349.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer for comment on this story, but a spokesperson said they are unable to confirm any investigation, which is standard practice.

With files from The Canadian Press